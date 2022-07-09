Liam Gallagher forced to cancel show due to illness

Liam Gallagher has been forced to cancel a show tomorrow (July 10) in France due to illness.

Gallagher played at Festival Bureaugard last night (July 8) but was forced to cut his set short due to vocal issues. Today (July 9), Gallagher has explained on social media that this was due to suffering from laryngitis – and this illness has now led to the cancellation of another show in France.

“Apologies to everyone who came out to Festival Bureaugard last night, I was so disappointed to have to cut the set short,” Gallagher tweeted. “I have been diagnosed today with laryngitis and am on Doctors orders to get some rest. Unfortunately that means I have to cancel my upcoming show in Cognac.”

He added: “I never want to let any down down am really sorry for any disappointment but I have to put my health first.”

You can see the tweets below.

I never want to let anyone down am really sorry for any disappointment but I have to put my health first LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2022

Last month, Gallagher performed two huge sold-out solo shows at Knebworth, performing to over 160,000 people over two nights.

The star was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel at the first night of Knebworth 2022. The second night saw Kasabian return alongside other supports including Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Reviewing the shows, NME wrote: “When Liam Gallagher first announced his return to Knebworth he described the gigs as “history – part two”. It was a bold step even by his bullish standards. (But) if Liam wanted to give the kids their own Knebworth here: mission accomplished.”

During both shows, Gallagher brought out The Stone Roses’ John Squire for ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd as he introduced him on the first night. “The one and only John fucking Squire.” Squire also came out with Oasis during their shows at the venue in 1996.