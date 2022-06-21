Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly “got on like a house on fire” when they both attended a party at George Michael’s house three years after Oasis split.

The brothers’ band infamously broke up backstage at a festival in France in 2009, and the pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since.

According to Michael’s friend and collaborator David Austin, though, an unplanned meeting between the brothers at the late pop icon’s house was very “amicable”.

Austin said that Michael held a party at his north London home after performing at the 2012 Olympics and Liam “just kind of rocked up”.

“I think he was with Beady Eye at the time,” he said at a screening of the new George Michael Freedom Uncut documentary, per Radio X. “They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all.”

He continued: “I remember George’s PA was going, ‘We’ve got Liam at the front door, are we gonna let him in?’ Yeah of course, fucking hell, open the door and bring him in.’ And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar.”

In May, Liam said he hadn’t seen his brother in approximately a decade. “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago,” he said in an interview with Esquire. “It’s a shame, isn’t it?”

Despite this, last year the pair formed a film production company, Kosmic Kyte, to produce the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996. Speaking to NME in February, Liam explained that he and his brother didn’t deal with one another directly, and that his involvement in the company is partly in order to counteract his brother’s presence.

“I can’t remember the name, but he wanted to call the film something fucking ridiculous. I just went, ‘Fuck that – it should be just called Oasis Knebworth 1996’. Simple. He was calling it, ‘Ooh, The One With The Fucking Golden Ticket, Operation Fucking Gold’,” Liam said.

“Obviously he owns the key when it comes to the songs and that, but the image of it – I think I play an important part of [that].”