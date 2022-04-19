Liam Payne explains his viral multi-accent interview: “It was quite funny”

Liam Payne has explained what prompted his multi-accent Oscars interview that went viral last month.

While on the red carpet, the former One Direction singer was asked about the infamous slapping incident at this year’s ceremony involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, and replied in what has been described as a ‘multi-accent’, which left some viewers baffled.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Payne has now revealed why he was able to blend an apparent mix of Welsh, Irish, American and Scandinavian accents all in one conversation.

Advertisement “I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them!” he told his followers (via Lad Bible). “I just wish sometimes I could do my own.”