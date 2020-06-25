Lianne La Havas shares cover of Radiohead’s ‘Weird Fishes’

Lianne La Havas has shared a cover of Radiohead‘s 2007 track ‘Weird Fishes.’

The track, released yesterday (June 24), is the fourth single to be lifted from La Havas’ self-titled third album, out next month. It follows the release of ‘Bittersweet’ in February and the release of ‘Paper Thin’ and ‘Can’t Fight’ in May.

Listen to the cover of the ‘In Rainbows’ song below:

La Havas tracked the cover with her band in 2019, following an appearance at Glastonbury. She also served as the track’s co-producer, alongside Beni Giles. A press release notes that the session for this cover ended up inspiring how the entire album would sound.

“I had the most wonderful, nourishing experience recording [‘Weird Fishes’],” she said.

“[T]hat’s where I decided: the rest of the album needs to be like this. It’s got to be my band, and I’ve got to do it in London, whenever people have time.”

The track marks La Havas’ first new cover song in four years. Her live version of Dionne Warwick’s ‘Say A Little Prayer’ was released as a non-album single in 2016. Prior to that, La Havas covered Scott Matthews’ single ‘Elusive’ on her 2012 debut, ‘Is Your Love Big Enough?’

‘Lianne La Havas’ is set for release on July 17.