Liars share single ‘Sekwar’ from new album ‘The Apple Drop’

Liars, now effectively the solo project of founding vocalist Angus Andrew, have shared a new single called ‘Sekwar’.

The track was premiered on Marc Riley’s BBC Radio 6 show overnight, where the presenter announced it would appear on a new Liars album entitled ‘The Apple Drop’. Riley said it would be released on August 6.

It marks the first new music from Andrew as Liars since 2018’s ‘Titles With The Word Fountain’, a record packaged as a double album with 2017’s ‘TFCF’.

The new track departs from the abstract, unmoored instrumentals of those records, moving with a pulsating synth bass and scratchy, descending guitar lines. A music video will premiere at 9am BST today (May 5) – this article will be updated then.

Before then, listen to ‘Sekwar’ below.

The other founding members of Liars, Julian Gross and Aaron Hemphill, left in 2014 and 2017 respectively. The last record to feature permanent members other than Andrew was 2014’s ‘Mess’.

Promoting ‘TFCF’ and ‘Titles With The Word Fountain’, Andrew wore a wedding dress as a metaphor for the dissolution of the original group, telling Spin, “I felt like for my whole career I’ve been married to my bandmates, and this is the point that I no longer was.”

Andrew recently appeared on Xiu Xiu‘s new single ‘Rumpus Room’.