The Libertines have announced that they plan to share a series of videos while the UK remains on lockdown due to coronavirus – including some “exclusives” – starting with ‘7 Deadly Frenchmen (Legs 11 Demo)’.

Posting on their Twitter account today (April 28), the band wrote: “We’ve decided to share a series of videos over the coming weeks to entertain household fans – some you may have seen or heard before, plus some exclusives.”

In a list of The Libertines’ 12 best rareties, NME wrote of fan-favourite ‘7 Deadly Frenchmen’: “It sounds like Tony Hancock covering Django Reinhardt while performing a shanty jig, ergo AMAZING. The recording was later tidied up and adorned with Carl’s suave pipes, as ‘7 Deadly Sins’ on the Japanese import of ‘Don’t Look Back Into the Sun’.

“But they never recaptured the hoedown euphoria of this take, which saw off the fine ‘Legs XI’ collection in triumphant style.” Listen to the demo below.

Earlier today (April 28), Libertines drummer Gary Powell joined members of The Pigeon Detectives and The Fratellis in sharing their new Shed Seven cover in aid of the NHS.

The “Indie Allstars” rendition of the 1998 song ‘Chasing Rainbows’ was put together as a thank you to the health service for their continued efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.”

The video includes appearances from Powell, Matt Bowman from The Pigeon Detectives and The Fratellis’ Barry ‘Baz’ Fratelli. BBC Radio 6 DJ Mark Radcliffe and Virgin Radio presenter Eddy Temple-Morris also sing in the clip.