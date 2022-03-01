LIFE announce new album and share frenetic single ‘Big Moon Lake’

LIFE have announced plans to release new album ‘North East Coastal Town’ and have shared a taster from it with frenetic single ‘Big Moon Lake’.

The Hull band will release their third LP on June 10, via Liquid Label. You can pre-order the record here.

They also shared the video for their new single, which the band said “pays homage to 1980s Top Of The Pops“.

“We wanted ‘Big Moon Lake’ to acknowledge the lyrical social commentary that was littered throughout our first two records whilst expanding the experimental and personal sound that you will hear throughout the new record,” says frontman Mez Green.

“The track is playful and teases everyday themes of missing out, numbness, drinking, smoking and eating badly and generally wanting more for yourself in life. Its resolve being that in hindsight everything is in front of you, it’s on your doorstep and in this case that’s the wondrous county of Yorkshire.”

It follows previous single ‘Friends Without Names’, which was released last November.

Speaking about their new album, Green added: “Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted.

“‘North East Coastal Town’ is our love letter to the city. The album is an ode to kinship and relationship with its musical and lyrical spine picking out themes of love, desire, beauty, horror, chaos, pride and most importantly the sense of belonging.”

The record will feature 11 tracks which you can view below:

1. ‘Friends Without Names’

2. ‘Big Moon Lake’

3. ‘Incomplete’

4. ‘Almost Home’

5. ‘Duck Egg Blue’

6. ‘Shipping Forecast’

7. ‘Poison’

8. ‘Self Portrait’

9. ‘The Drug’

10. ‘Our Love Is Growing’

11. ‘All You Are’

The band are also due to hit the road for a UK tour kicking off this week. You can purchase tickets here.

LIFE will play:

MARCH

4 – The Welly, Hull

5 – Yes, Manchester

OCTOBER

3 – The Cluny, Newcastle

4 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

5 – Mash House, Edinburgh

7 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

8 – Bodega, Nottingham

10 – The Fleece, Bristol

11 – Patterns, Brighton

12 – Scala, London

14 – Joiners, Southampton