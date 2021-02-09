Life of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton to be marked with special livestream

A livestream to celebrate the life of the late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be held tomorrow (February 10).

‘Cliff Burton Day’ will mark what would have been the musician’s 59th birthday. A special livestream is scheduled for 7pm PST (3am GMT, February 11) on Twitch, hosted by film director Nicholas Gomez.

As Blabbermouth reports, guests on the stream will feature a mixture of Burton’s friends including actors, filmmakers, writers and musicians from James McDaniel to Metal Maria, and Corrine Lynn to Sean Killian.

Burton died at the age of 24 in a tour bus crash on September 27, 1986 in Sweden. He was the band’s second bassist and played on their first three studio albums: ‘Kill ‘Em All’ (1983), ‘Ride The Lightning’ (1984) and ‘Master Of Puppets’ (1986).

He also co-wrote classic songs including ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’, ‘Fade To Black’ and ‘Master Of Puppets’.

Burton was initially replaced in Metallica by Jason Newsted, who stayed in the line-up until 2001. Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and remains in the band to this day.

Tomorrow’s livestream will air at this link.

In other Metallica news, the band performed ‘Enter Sandman’ on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for this year’s Super Bowl.

A host of special performances took place around the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (February 7). The metal titans ran through a rendition of one of their biggest hits from their studio in the Bay Area of California.

Elsewhere on Super Bowl weekend, The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show while H.E.R. kicked off the game with a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’.