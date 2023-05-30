Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd and more lead new hip-hop festival Light It Up

A new hip-hop festival, Light It Up, has been announced for Australia and New Zealand this September.

READ MORE: Here are all the biggest concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2023

Announced today (May 30), Light It Up is set to take place in the form of six arena shows across Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Auckland in September, led by the likes of rappers Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Check out the announcement below.

📷 Light It Up – LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT 📷

Hip-hop icons @wizkhalifa, @RaeSremmurd, @lolabrooke718, Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz & Dj BeastMode are playing six massive arena shows across Australia and New Zealand this September!

Sign Up Here ➟ https://t.co/SyMXTpoJ7T pic.twitter.com/0xeKELmZEC — Light It Up (@LightItUpFest) May 29, 2023

Advertisement

Also scheduled to perform across all Light It Up dates are Lola Brooke, Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and DJ BeastMode. The festival tour will mark Lola Brooke’s Australia debut.

Light It Up will take place on September 2 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on September 3 and the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on September 5. The touring festival will then head to the RAC Arena in Perth on September 6 before its final two shows on September 8 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on September 10.

Pre-sale tickets to Light It Up are set to go on sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, June 1. Pre-sale registrations and now open, sign up here. Meanwhile, general public ticket sales go live at 12pm local time on Friday, June 2 and can be purchased here.

The line-up for Light It Up Festival 2023 is:

Wiz Khalifa

Rae Sremmurd

Lola Brooke

Hooligan Hefs

Youngn Lipz

DJ BeastMode

The dates for Light Up Festival 2023 are:

September 02 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

September 03 – Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Australia

September 05 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia

September 06 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

September 08 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

September 10 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

Advertisement

In other Australian festival news, Falls Festival announced earlier this month that it would not be returning for the 2023/24 season, saying that it is giving its team the chance to “rest, recover and recalibrate”. This will mark the first time in 28 years – outside of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – that Falls will not usher in the new year.