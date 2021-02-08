Lil Baby abandons house after fans discovered where he was staying for the Super Bowl

Lil Baby has revealed how he was forced to abandon the home he was renting for Super Bowl weekend, after fans managed to work outs its location and descended on the property.

The Atlanta rapper headed to Florida over the weekend, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunshine State.

In a live video shared to Instagram, the rapper was seen standing in a driveway while facing a group of teenagers standing with their phones out.

“Come outside to a whole mob,” the rapper remarks. He then gets in his car and begins to drive away, revealing the streets near the rental property are full of eager fans trying to get footage on their phones.

“Can’t come back there. Gotta get a whole new house,” he says as he drives away from the house.

It came hours before he teamed up with Rockstar Energy for a new Super Bowl commercial. The 30-second clip highlights the hard work it takes to make it to the top, focusing on Lil Baby’s rise as well as that of other professions including fashion designers, tattoo artists and barbers.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the ad also features appearances by Rockstar Energy pro skateboarder Chris Joslin and 100 Thieves founder and CEO Nadeshot.

“When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “It’s all about the hard work and hustle that it takes to succeed. Some people think I had instant success, but they don’t understand how hard I worked. I know what it’s like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped.

He added: “I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar Energy helps me do that.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby recently shared a number of details about his time spent working with Kanye West in Wyoming last year.