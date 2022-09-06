Lil Baby announces third album ‘It’s Only Me’ and shares new single ‘Detox’

Lil Baby has announced his third studio album, ‘It’s Only Me’ – listen to new single ‘Detox’ below.

The record, which will follow on from 2020’s ‘My Turn’, is due to arrive on October 14 via Motown.

“I know it’s been a long time coming but I’m coming harder and harder,” Baby wrote on social media to share the news of the forthcoming LP, adding the hashtag “#worththewait”. He also posted the official artwork for ‘It’s Only Me’.

The painting-style cover depicts the present-day Lil Baby sitting in front of a Mount Rushmore-esque mountain face that boasts carvings of the artist at four different stages of his life. A tracklist has not yet been confirmed.

The Atlanta-born rapper has previewed the album with the song ‘Detox’. In its accompanying official video – directed by Baby himself alongside Ivan Berrios – we see the artist in a boxing ring, managing an office space and attending a yoga class.

You can check out the visuals here:

Last summer saw Lil Baby team up with Lil Durk on the collaborative album ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’.

Lil Baby has since won his first Grammy Award for his contribution to ‘Hurricane’ from Kanye West‘s 2021 record ‘Donda’. He’s also collaborated with Nicki Minaj, and rapped alongside Drake and Future on DJ Khaled‘s ‘God Did’.

A new documentary about Lil Baby’s career, titled Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, came out last month on Amazon Prime Video.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The doc succeeds in bringing us closer to the rapper than we’ve ever been before, mapping out Baby’s journey from inner-city poverty and teen years spent “hustling” on the streets to his eventual journey to rap’s top tier and ongoing plight for social change.”