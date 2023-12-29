Lil Baby joined by J. Cole and Quavo for birthday show in Atlanta

Lil Baby celebrated his birthday with a hometown Atlanta show this week (December 27), being joined on stage by J. Cole and Quavo for the occasion.

It was the third year in a row that the rapper has thrown a gig at the city’s State Farm Arena. Check out the footage below.

J. Cole performed a version of ‘Middle Child’, from his 2019 album ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’, while Quavo joined Lil Baby for ‘Hotel Lobby’, in tribute to the late Migos member Takeoff.

J. Cole popped out at Lil Baby's show last night in Atlanta

Lil Baby brings out Quavo at his birthday concert in Atlanta

Last month, Quavo joined forces with Offset to pay further tribute to Takeoff on the first anniversary of his death. Takeoff was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston on November 1, 2022.

J. Cole is set to begin 2024 with a run of US co-headline shows with Drake, an extension of the latter’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour.

On September 7, a man was wounded and taken to hospital after a shooting at a Lil Baby show in Memphis. A month later, the Memphis Police Department confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs at a home in Memphis.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby took part in The Grammys’ star-studded celebration of hip-hop in honour of the 50th anniversary of the genre.

In 2022, the Atlanta rapper released his third studio album, ‘It’s Only Me’. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “If the trimmings were removed from ‘It’s Only Me’, it might rival his previous releases – instead it’s a few notches shy of greatness.”