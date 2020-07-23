Lil Baby says nobody told him about Kanye West’s request for a feature

Lil Baby has responded to claims that Kanye West reached out to him for a feature but was denied the opportunity.

On Tuesday evening (July 21) West fired off a string of tweets in which he discussed a number of topics while name-dropping the likes of Drake, Meek Mill and Larsa Pippen.

Another name Ye brought up was Lil Baby, claiming that the Atlanta rapper is his favourite artist but that he won’t work with him.

“Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” West said in a since-deleted tweet.

Responding to West’s tweet, Lil Baby said this was the first time he heard about the feature. “Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song that’s fucced up,” he tweeted.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

Lil Baby then sent a message to West directly. “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me,” he wrote with a shrugging emoji.

@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

Earlier this week, West suggested that he’s collaborated with The Mars Volta on an unfinished record.

The rapper, who is in the middle of a frenzied US presidential campaign, made the bold claim on Twitter in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 22).

West shared a clip of a sports documentary, which was soundtracked by the prog-rock’s band song ‘The Widow’, and wrote: “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album.”

Meanwhile, Trey Songz has accused Kanye West of standing “in the way of progress” after the rapper kickstarted his presidential campaign with a rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

West’s first major stop on the campaign trail was marred by controversy after he suggested that American abolitionist Harriet Tubman didn’t actually free slaves.