Lil Jon premiered a brand new Usher record this morning (April 5) during an online battle event hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland – listen to it below.

The king of crunk faced off against T-Pain in the latest edition of the much talked about battle series, which so far has seen the likes of Ne-Yo, Scott Storch and OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder take part.

“Oooo you thought we was playing huh?” Timbaland said, announcing the T-Pain and Lil Jon bout earlier in the week. “Me and @therealswizzz for the people by the people.”

As each artist took turns in playing records they had either written, produced or appeared on, fans, friends and fellow artists logged on to share their thoughts on who they felt won each round.

Once the pair reached the end of their 20 track set, they decided to give the 250,000 plus people logged on a treat by premiering a never before heard record from each of their personal stashes.

First up, Lil Jon debuted a new song that hears him reunite once again with Usher and Ludacris, following 2004 tracks ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Lovers And Friends’. Not revealing the title of the new record written by Jermaine Durpi, the hook repeats the words “Sex me” and was recorded two years ago, according to Jon, who also told T-Pain that it took him a lot to get Usher to agree to letting him play it.

Whether it will appear on Usher’s upcoming ‘Confessions 2’ album is yet to be confirmed, but Jon tweeted last year that it would when he teased the song’s existence.

You can listen to the new song below:

So @LilJon premiered a brand new record featuring him, @Usher and @Ludacris tonight during his #VERZUZ battle with @TPAIN. From ‘Yeah’ to ‘Lovers and Friends’ and now this untitled record, Usher, Jon and Luda don’t miss!!! (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/X8NMiobW7G — ill Will (@officialillwill) April 5, 2020

T-Pain chose to debut a new collaboration with Chris Brown, which he said is called ‘Wake Up Dead’ – listen to it below.

Last week, The-Dream took part in a songwriters battle with Sean Garrett hosted by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz – and during the set he played a previously unheard version of Jay-Z‘s ‘Holy Grail’.

Coming after the previous week’s producer battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the two prolific songwriters, who collectively have written for the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and more, faced off on Instagram Live on March 28.

Earlier this year, Usher delivered a tribute performance to Prince at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Almost four years after the music legend died of an accidental overdose, his legacy was honoured with a performance which saw Usher delivering a medley of Prince’s most recognisable hits.

As he performed tracks such as ‘Kiss’ and ‘When Doves Cry’, Usher was joined by Sheila E on drums, while FKA twigs danced next to him and performed on a pole.