Lil Keed, Young Thug protégé and YSL rapper, dies aged 24

YSL rapper and Young Thug protégé Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, a statement from his family has confirmed.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” his brother, Lil Gotit, wrote on Instagram. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

In a separate post, the rapper’s girlfriend Quana Bandz wrote: “I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

She continued: “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY.”

Born Raqhid Jevon Render on March 16, 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia, Keed was the fifth of seven children. In 2018, Young Thug took Keed under his wing and signed him to Young Stoner Life. “He made it out the same exact spot I’m in. Walking the same streets, doing the same things. It just means I have to perfect my craft big time ’cause I know who I’m up under,” Keed told The Fader at the time of signing.

Later in 2018, Keed released his mixtapes ‘Trapped On Cleveland 2’ and Keed ‘Talk To ’Emvia’ YSL and 300 Entertainment. He released his debut studio album, ‘Long Live Mexico’, the following year; he dropped his second LP, ‘Trapped On Cleveland 3’ in 2020.

Stars from the rap world have paid tribute to Keed since his death was announced, with Drake sharing a photo of the rapper on his Instagram story along with a sad face emoji.

Producer Metro Boomin also added to the tributes, sharing a photo in the studio, while others who have honoured Keed included Migos‘ Quavo, Lil Yachty and more.

