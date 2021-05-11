Lil Nas X admits being jealous of Billie Eilish over Grammys win

Lil Nas X has admitted to being jealous of Billie Eilish’s victory over him at the Grammy awards.

After his 2020 hit ‘Old Town Road’ lost out on Record of the Year Grammy to Eilish (who won for ‘Bad Guy’), Lil Nas X admitted to GQ that he felt some jealousy towards Eilish.

Recalling how he felt losing out, he said: “Damn, but how? I have the biggest song. That isn’t fair.

“I put all that energy I was feeling onto her. It became jealousy that wasn’t warranted,” he said.

“You have the longest-running number-one song, why the fuck are you jealous about this award? We are already so blessed. Even if you don’t have these things, you’re here. You’re still alive. You exist. You shouldn’t have any reason to be jealous.”

Last week, it was announced that Lil Nas X will appear on Saturday Night Live later this month.

Lil Nas X, who is gearing up to release debut album ‘Montero’ later this year, will perform latest single ‘Montero (Call Me Be Your Name)’ along with a new song on the May 22 episode of the show.

The episode, which will close out SNL‘s 46th season, will be hosted by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Meanwhile, Eilish gave her first television performance of ‘Your Power’ yesterday (May 10), aired during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Matching the colour scheme from the song’s music video, Eilish performed the song acoustically while sitting on a stage in the middle of a desert, with her brother Finneas sitting beside her playing an acoustic guitar.

Eilish’s upcoming album, ‘Happier Than Ever’ was announced last month, and is set for release on Friday, July 30.