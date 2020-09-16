Lil Nas X announces new children’s book ‘C Is For Country’

Lil Nas X has taken to social media to reveal he has written a children’s book, titled C Is For Country.

Set for release on January 5, 2021, the book – published by Random House Kids – is available for pre-order now and features illustrations from Theodore Taylor III.

Nas X announced the book on Twitter, touting it as “the best kids book of all time”.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

A description of the book on Random House Kids’ website says that it will see “Lil Nas X … and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown”.

In addition, the description also teases that there’ll be “plenty of hidden surprises for Nas’s biggest fans”.

Despite his new career move as a children’s author, Nas X has spent the majority of 2020 teasing new music. Back in July, he revealed that his debut album was almost complete but that he was also working on a new mixtape. Later that month, he shared a snippet of a forthcoming track apparently titled ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

Late last week, he shared more details of new music with a penned tracklist. While most of the list was censored, potential song titles like ‘Titanic’, ‘One of Me’ and ‘Don’t Want It’ could be seen, as well as the aforementioned ‘Call Me By Your Name’.