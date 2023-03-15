Lil Nas X apologises to trans community after joke that he transitioned

Lil Nas X has apologised to the trans community after making a joke that he had transitioned.

The singer and rapper posted a since-deleted tweet earlier this week which featured an image of a woman bearing some resemblance to him, writing: “The surgery was a success.”

In the early hours of this morning (March 15), the musician – real name Montero Lamar Hill – apologised for the joke, writing: “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

Nas initially hit back a critics, replying (via Metro) to one user: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be fuckin serious.”

Replying to someone who asked “why did he have to mention surgery,” the singer replied: “Because she has titties? are u dense?”

Another said the apology was not enough, and suggested he apologise in a “material ways that include money”, adding “sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This fake as hell.” Nas replied: “girl eat my ass.”

Followers were quick to call out the insensitivity of Nas’ tweet at a time when hundreds of anti-trans bills are sweeping the US.

Tensions are particularly high in the state of Tennessee after the passing of a law that will restrict gender affirming-healthcare for transgender youth.

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams is among musicians who have criticised the anti-LGBTQIA+ bills in her home state of Tennessee, while the B-52s also made a statement denouncing bills against trans people and drag artists in the US.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to sign a law banning “adult cabaret” on public property or anywhere it could be seen by children, including “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”.

In protest, Yo La Tengo performed their Nashville show in drag on Monday night (March 13).

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X recently shared details about his second album, the follow-up to 2021 debut ‘Montero’.