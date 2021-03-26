Lil Nas X drops fantastical video for new single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Nas X has dropped his highly-anticipated new single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, today (March 26), after having teased its release since mid-2020.

With snippets of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ being teased as early as July last year, the song had been featured in a Super Bowl ad for Logitech back in February. Earlier this month the rapper had revealed the song’s release date on his Twitter alongside the cover art.

The single arrives alongside a music video directed by Tanu Muino and Lil Nas X himself. In it, we see Lil Nas’ own interpretation of a Garden of Eden, flamboyant and fantastical, futuristic and colourful, Lil Nas’ character traversing seductively between the delights of heaven and hell.

Advertisement

The video’s description, it explains that the song was mixed “with an immersive 360RA experience in mind”, recommending the use of headphones for the full effect.

Watch the video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ below:

The rapper – real name Montero Hill – marked the release of the new song with an open letter to his 14-year-old self, posted to his social media platforms.

“I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person…,” Hill wrote.

Advertisement

“But this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist… People will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”