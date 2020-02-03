News Music News

Watch Lil Nas X face off against Sam Elliott in new Doritos Super Bowl commercial

Yeehaw!

Nick Reilly
Yeehaw! Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott (Picture: YouTube)

Lil Nas X has faced off against Sam Elliott in a new Doritos commercial which debuted during the Super Bowl last night.

Capitalising on the mammoth success of ‘Old Town Road’, the new commercial sees the rapper/singer holding his his own in a Wild West showdown against the grizzled actor.

Instead of proving their skills with a pistol though, the pair are seen busting their best moves in a bid to get their hands on a pack of Doritos’ Cool Ranch.

Despite Elliott’s efforts, Nas eventually emerges triumphant as ‘Old Town Road (Remix’ collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus watches on and refuses to dance.

Last week, Lil Nas teamed up with Nas for a new remix of his song ‘Rodeo’.

The track, which initially featured Cardi B, originally came out as part of Lil Nas X’s debut EP ‘7’ back in June.

Lil Nas X was also joined by BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo for his Grammys performance. The rapper later won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.

Elsewhere at last night’s Super Bowl, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teamed up for the anticipated half time show – which saw them rattling through an astonishing 20 songs in just 12 minutes.

It came mid-way through last night’s historic match which saw the Kansas City Chiefs pulling off a stunning comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, their first ever Super Bowl victory.

