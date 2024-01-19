Lil Nas X gets candid about his sexuality in trailer for HBO’s ‘Long Live Montero’ documentary

The trailer for HBO‘s anticipated documentary on Lil Nas X, titled Long Live Montero, has been released – watch it below.

Released last night (January 18), the HBO trailer sees Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – at his most vulnerable and candid as he reflects on his career, and his struggles with coming out as a gay man to his family, as well as his rise to fame and more.

“Some people think my music is dope. Some people see me as, like, this Satanic devil,” the rapper says to begin the trailer. “But me?” he asks before trailing off. He then goes on to talk about his sexuality: “When I was a kid, my sexuality was like the elephant in the room.”

“I’m always trying to challenge the way my family thinks of things,” he says, later adding, “So many queer people are making these strides, but it’s a fight.”

Watch the trailer for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero below.

Besides the documentary aspect of Lil Nas X’s career, Long Live Montero will also chronicle his preparations for a world tour.

Per to a press release, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was filmed over a 60-day period that gave HBO “unparalleled” access to the hitmaker. “Mirroring the stage show, the film is divided into three acts — Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming — and chronicles Montero’s own odyssey as he navigates the pressures of his meteoric rise to stardom, his desire to inspire his fans and accept the naysayers, and his place within the pantheon of Black, queer icons,” the official synopsis states.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is scheduled for release on January 27 exclusively on HBO and HBO MAX.

Most recently, the rapper has admitted he “messed up really bad” with the promotional materials for his new single ‘J Christ’, but insisted that he “didn’t mean to mock” Christianity.

The rapper/singer released the song last Friday (January 12) alongside a self-directed video that spoofs various biblical stories. In the clip, we see Lil Nas portray a godlike figure at the gates of Heaven and play a one-on-one basketball game against Satan.

Shortly before the release of ‘J Christ’, Lil Nas announced that he would be going to university to join a Biblical Studies programme.