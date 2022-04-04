Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow team up for grand Grammys 2022 performance

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3).

The rappers recreated their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ on the MGM Grand stage, where Lil Nas X and his backing dancers dressed in glittering marching band uniforms.

As Harlow delivered his verse, the pair dipped from side-to-side in unison before splitting up to groove across the stage.

Lil Nas X kicked off the show by himself with a snippet of ‘Dead Right Now’ before the screens behind him showed criticism and scare-mongering about himself and his “Satan shoes”. He then segued into a version of the hit single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ before moving into ‘Industry Baby’.

lil Nas x’s outfit is straight from the book of Michael Jackson. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MK8mdkqhTB — 𝗡° (@liberianniyah) April 4, 2022

The star is nominated for five awards at the Grammys 2022 tonight and could take home two of the categories left to be announced. They are Record Of The Year for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and Album Of The Year for ‘Montero’.

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Nas, Justin Bieber, and more.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.