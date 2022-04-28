Lil Nas X jokes that he wants The Wiggles to go on tour with him, band says they’re “ready”

Lil Nas X has joked that he wants The Wiggles to join him on his recently announced ‘Long Live Montero’ tour – and the children’s entertainers are keen.

“trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me,” Lil Nas, a prolific social media prankster, tweeted yesterday (April 27). “i will keep you guys updated.”

The Wiggles were quick to express their enthusiasm for the idea, replying: “We’re ready to wiggle with you!”

Anthony Field – who has been the Blue Wiggle in the group since its inception – also replied to the tweet.

It’s not the first time Lil Nas has comedically referenced the Australian children’s group. Back in 2020, the rapper tweeted a photoshopped cover for a Wiggles remix of ‘Rodeo’, a track from his debut EP ‘7’ which featured Cardi B.

Lil Nas announced his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour earlier this week. The North American leg is slated to kick off on September 6 in Detroit before continuing along to Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

In November, the tour will head to Europe and the UK, with shows in Amsterdan, Berlin, Paris and the Eventim Apollo in London among them.

The Wiggles, meanwhile, recently topped Australia’s annual Hottest 100 countdown with a cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’ they performed as part of broadcaster triple j’s Like a Version series.

Earlier this month, things came full-circle when Kevin Parker joined the band onstage during a show at RAC Arena in Perth, performing a rendition of ‘Elephant’ and ‘Hot Potato’ alongside them.