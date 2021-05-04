Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo set to perform on ‘SNL’ this month

Following the news that Miley Cyrus will perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as this month’s other musical guests.

Rodrigo will perform on the show May 15, with the episode set to be hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

Lil Nas X, who is gearing up to release debut album ‘Montero’ later this year, will perform latest single ‘Montero (Call Me Be Your Name)’ along with a new song on May 22. The episode, which will close out SNL‘s 46th season, will be hosted by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

See posts confirming both lineups below:

Lil Nas X’s SNL booking comes after the show poked fun at the controversy surrounding the rapper’s ‘Montero’ video, which features religious imagery including a scene that sees him giving the devil a lap dance.

An episode early last month opened with a sketch involving a fictional talk show called Oops You Did It Again, hosted by Chloe Fineman in the role of Britney Spears – the premise of the show being to spotlight “pariahs of the week.”

Chris Redd played Lil Nas X during the sketch, which saw Fineman, as Spears, joke that Nas had “been attacked by the rare combo of the Catholic Church and Nike” following the debut of the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ video and the rapper’s custom Nike “Satan shoes”, which saw a lawsuit launched by the sneaker company.

Rodrigo’s booking, meanwhile, comes after her number-one single ‘Drivers License’ was the focus of a sketch on the season’s 13th episode. The sketch saw the show’s male cast members playing overtly-masculine men in a bar playing pool when the song comes on, initially pretending to not know the song but eventually singing it arm-in-arm together.

Rodrigo announced her debut album, ‘Sour’, earlier this month. Featuring both ‘Drivers License’ and new single ‘Deja Vu’, the singer’s first record is set to arrive on May 21.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Rodrigo reflected on the huge success of ‘Drivers License’, and discussed how the song smashed the records of her heroes and those she listened to growing up.

“I mean, that is just everything,” she explained. “All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”

This week’s SNL episode with Miley Cyrus has been shrouded in controversy after it was announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be on hosting duties. Multiple cast members shared their disapproval at Musk’s booking, including Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant.

Last week (May 1), it was reported that cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host will not be forced to appear alongside the tech mogul in sketches.