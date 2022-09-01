Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay announce Sydney-exclusive Falls sideshows

Secret Sounds have announced the first three official sideshows for the 2022/23 Falls Festival, detailing headline gigs from Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay.

All three of the newly announced shows will take place in the first week of January, sandwiched between the Byron Bay and Fremantle editions of Falls. Additionally, all three shows will take place in venues across Sydney.

Lil Nas X and Pinkpantheress will both deliver their shows on Wednesday January 4, with the former being held at the Hordern Pavilion and the latter at the UNSW Roundhouse. The Hordern show will also mark Lil Nas’ first-ever headlining show in Australia. Magdalena Bay, meanwhile, will perform the following night (January 5), with their show taking place at the Oxford Art Factory.

Advertisement

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9am next Tuesday (September 6), with pre-sales taking place at the same time a day earlier (September 5). Tickets for Lil Nas X are available here, with tickets for PinkPantheress here and Magdalena Bay here. Fans can sign up for the shows’ respective pre-sales here, here and here.

The 25th edition of Falls Festival will kick off in Victorian town of Birregurra – replacing the usual Lorne iteration – across the long weekend of December 29-31. Byron Bay’s edition will ring in the new year, running from Saturday December 31 to Monday January 2, with the Fremantle stop wrapping things up over Saturday January 7 and Sunday 8. A spin-off event, Heaps Good, will also take place in Adelaide on Friday January 6.

Alongside Lil Nas X, Pinkpantheress and Magdalena Bay, performers at the upcoming festival will include international acts like Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie xx, Aminé, Rico Nasty and Jean Dawson. Australian artists performing include Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, DMA’s, King Stingray, Amyl & The Sniffers, Genesis Owusu, YNG Martyr and 1300.

Also appearing will be the The Wiggles‘ original line-up, who were notably added to the line-up after Lil Nas X suggested both acts collaborate on his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour.

This year’s edition of Falls will also be the first in almost two decades not to feature a Tasmanian event. Organisers had previously decided against holding its usual Marion Bay date over 2020/21, but at the time had dubbed it more of a “see you soon” than a goodbye. All Falls events were cancelled that year, due to pandemic-related restrictions. Prior to that, however, the festival had been held in Tasmania for 17 years.