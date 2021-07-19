Lil Nas X has made jokes about his court appearance today (July 19) over his trademark infringement “Satan Shoes” case.

READ MORE: The best 2020 Grammys performances from Lil Nas X and BTS to Billie Eilish

The artist, who collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio for the unauthorised shoes in March, which were customised Nike Air Max 97s that reportedly contained human blood, is facing court after Nike launched a successful trademark infringement lawsuit and the products were recalled.

In the run-up to his appearance Nas X has been sharing TikTok videos that make light of the affair, such as one where he jokes: “The judge tomorrow when I try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail”.

Advertisement

Another clip shared last week shows Nas pretending that he is being forced by his record label to keep making TikTok videos even though he has an important trial to attend.

“When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label keeps telling you to make TikTok videos,” he wrote in the clip in which he tries to dance through tears.

The controversy began in March when Nas and the clothing company MSCHF sold a number of pairs of the shoes online. A reported 666 pairs were made, selling $1,018 (£741) a pair.

I am SCREAMING 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GAwQfr3m0Z — Akan thee Stallion 🇳🇬⚖️💜 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) July 16, 2021

The shoes were endorsed by the rapper as a tie-in with his track, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, which was accompanied by a music video showing him sliding into hell via a pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

Advertisement

In April, Nike announced that there would be a recall of the shoe: “MSCHF has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation.”

Lil Nas X was not previously named as a defendant in the case. As HITC points out, details about why Nike is appearing to sue the rapper are unclear because the company reached a settlement with MSCHF in April.

NME has reached out to Nas X’s representatives for comment.