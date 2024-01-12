Lil Nas X releases new single ‘J Christ’ with biblical self-directed video

Lil Nas X has shared his first new single in two years – listen to ‘J Christ’ below.

The rapper/singer confirmed last week that he would be releasing a song and a self-directed music video, asking fans: “Y’all ready for a show?” He later posted a teaser for the official visuals.

Arriving today (January 12), the video for ‘J Christ’ begins with a scene in which various celebrity lookalikes walk across a field before making their way up a stairway to Heaven.

We see impersonators of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and more as a gospel choir sings: “Oh lord please/ Deliver us/ Deliver me.” After the faux celebs cross over to the other side, we’re greeted by a godlike Lil Nas X at the pearly gates.

Later, viewers are transported to the fiery depths of Hell and introduced to a devil version of the artist. He then plays a one-on-one basketball game against Satan in Heaven in front of a crowd of spectators.

The video spoofs various biblical stories, with Lil Nas X later seen on a crucifix and travelling across a stormy ocean on an arc. Watch it all unfold here:

A press release notes how ‘J Christ’ “has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter”.

It reads: “As for those doubting which direction Lil Nas X has chosen, he proudly proclaims ‘THIS WAY’, choosing to express his spirituality in his own way. He’s forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’.”

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X announced that he was going to university to join a Biblical Studies programme.

He shared an image of his acceptance letter to Liberty University, a Christian university in Virginia. The artist will be joining the university to take part in a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies, with the course starting later this year.

In the caption, Lil Nas X wrote: “I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

He was referring to the backlash and controversy surrounding the ‘J Christ’ cover artwork, which depicts him lying on a crucifix as five bystanders begin to raise him off the ground.

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X said on social media. Additionally, he posted a picture featuring four images of himself in priest robes along with the words: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

Meanwhile, a new Lil Nas X documentary called Long Live Montero is set to arrive later this month. It’ll follow the musician on his live tour in support of his debut studio album, 2021’s ‘Montero’.