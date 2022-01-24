Lil Nas X reportedly facing lawsuit over his ‘Montero’ ‘Gives Birth’ video

Lil Nas X is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his ‘Montero’ ‘Gives Birth’ video.

According to The Blast, rap metal artist Dana Dentata claims that Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ video has been heavily influenced by her own ‘Pantychrist’ album and artwork.

Court documents seen by The Blast state that Dentata has reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to Lil Nas’ management team, claiming that he used “copyrighted material” that was “essentially identical to the ‘Pantychrist’ music video and clearly used the work as its basis”.

Advertisement

The court document reportedly reads: “I demand that you immediately cease the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from the works, and all copies, including electronic copies, of same, that you deliver to me, if applicable, all unused, undistributed copies of same, or destroy such copies immediately and that you desist from this or any other infringement of her rights in the future.

“It is inconceivable that you would wish to jeopardise your artist’s public image, and reputation by your client falsely claiming he created this copyrighted content.”

NME has contacted representatives of Lil Nas X and Dentata for comment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has praised Lil Nas X for “completely changing the game” for LGBTQ artists.

Alexander was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read when he praised the impact that the singer/rapper has had since his 2018 breakthrough with ‘Old Town Road’.

Alexander said: “Even just a few years ago, I’d get comments about my show like: ‘It’s not really family-friendly; we can’t broadcast this [on TV] in the daytime. And it was literally just because I’m gay and had my nipples out or something – there was nothing [sexually] explicit going on. People would get a bit scared, but now, after Lil Nas X, that just doesn’t happen. I don’t think it can.

“I do think [he] has completely changed the game, if I’m honest,” he added. “I think there’s a ‘before Lil Nas X’ and an ‘after Lil Nas X’.

“It’s so undeniable, the success he’s had, that it’s like the industry is now trying to catch up with [him].”