Lil Nas X responds to backlash over rumoured collab with The Wiggles

Lil Nas X has responded to backlash over a potential collaboration with legendary Australian music group The Wiggles.

Last week, The Wiggles shared a picture of them backstage at Falls Festival alongside Lil Nas X. The rapper can be seen holding up one of The Wiggles’ iconic coloured tops, while the children’s entertainers captioned the Instagram post “new collab in the wind?”

However the rumoured collaboration has received backlash from parents. “C’mon guys, you advocate for innocent children’s entertainment whilst simultaneously wanting to collaborate with a devil worshipper. This is such an odd post,” wrote one fan.

Another fan to Twitter and said: “Lil Nas X has put human blood into 666 pairs of his design for Nike shoes and is now planning to collaborate with The Wiggles.”

Lil Nas X replied to the Tweet, asking “What’s the problem”.

what’s the problem https://t.co/4IpE047QHT — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 7, 2023

Back in 2021, Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio to create a series of customised Nike Air Max 97s that reportedly contained human blood. Nike went on to launch a successful trademark infringement lawsuit and the products were recalled.

The rumours about a collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Wiggles started last April, when the rapper tweeted that he was “trying really hard to get The Wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. I will keep you guys updated.”

The beloved band replied, saying they were “ready to wiggle with you.”

Lil Nas X was previously criticised by some right-wing commentators for his use of Biblical imagery in the music video for his 2021 hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ in which he slides into Hell on a stripper pole and gives the devil a lap-dance. “I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job,” the rapper said in response.

In recent months, The Wiggles have performed live with The Kid LAROI and Tame Impala.