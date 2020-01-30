Lil Nas X responds to criticism from rapper who went on homophobic rant

Lil Nas X has brushed off a situation in which a rapper criticised his fashion choices and went on to rail against the gay “agenda”.

Atanta rapper Pastor Troy (real name Micah LeVar Troy) shared a photo of Lil Nas X in his pink cowboy get-up at last week’s Grammy Awards and captioned it with a lengthy homophobic rant.

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” wrote Troy in the since-deleted Instagram post. “They love to push this s**t on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially (sic).

Advertisement

“Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They A*s Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T.”

Nas, who won Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video, has now responded by making light of the situation. He retweeted a screenshot of the deleted post shared by Twitter user @yoyotrav, and wrote: “damn i look good in that pic on god. (sic).”

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Lil Nas X’s refusal to directly engage with Troy, or to make a comment about the content of Troy’s deleted post, and instead divert attention to how good he think he looks appears to be in line with his typically playful social media presence.

Later, as reported by music-news.com, he continued to poke fun at Troy by sharing a meme in which a woman yells to another “Not on my watch!” and tweeting: “pastor troy when he saw 2 n**gas eating mozerella sticks (sic).”

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Advertisement

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, came out last year after fans started looking for hidden meanings in his hit ‘Old Town Road’.

In response to various theories, the 20-year-old rapper clarified that the song was “literally just about horses” before confirming he is gay.

He pointed out that the building in the album art of ‘7’ is rainbow-coloured, among other messages and meanings.