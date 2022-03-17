Lil Nas X says new album is “close to finished” and shares new music clip

Lil Nas X has said his new album is “close to finished” when responding to a fan about new music on social media.

Yesterday (March 16), Lil Nas X returned to Twitter for the first time since December and shared two new screenshots of new songs, as well as a lengthy clip of new music.

The new songs on the screenshots were titled ‘Late To The Party’ featuring NBA YoungBoy, while the other is called ‘Down Souf Hoes’ and features Saucy Santana. Lil Nas X asked fans “which one y’all want first?”

Advertisement

Sharing a clip of a new song, he added: “Who y’all think i should get on this?”

You can see the tweets here:

nah new album close to finished https://t.co/RQXZ2JqVq0 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022

who y’all think i should get on this? pic.twitter.com/8rIxxEcwrN — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 17, 2022

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X opened up about coming out in an interview with CBS.

Advertisement

The rapper and singer came out as gay in June 2019 and acknowledged in an interview at the time that LGBTQ+ people “aren’t really accepted” in either country music or rap communities.

In the interview with CBS, Lil Nas X said he decided to come out when the world’s attention was on him because of ‘Old Town Road’ because it “would’ve been the most authentic time”. “It’s like, I’m not doing it for attention,” he explained. “I’m already like the Number One artist in the world right now.”

Asked if he was worried about being his true self publicly, he replied: “There was definitely some fear there. There’s always gonna be fear when you’re doing something that’s literally life-changing. But you just have to do it, you know?”

Lil Nas X’s debut album, ‘Montero’, arrived last September, featuring the aforementioned ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ as well as singles ‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow, ‘Scoop’ with Doja Cat and ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “it’s refreshing to see Lil Nas X in a different, more reflective light, but in asserting himself so strongly as a Serious Artist, he occasionally forgets about the touch of magic that made him one in the first place.”