Lil Nas X says video for new single ‘Industry Baby’ is not suitable for kids

Lil Nas X has warned his fans that the music video for this forthcoming single ‘Industry Baby’ is unsuitable for children.

Earlier this week the rapper teased his new Kanye West-produced single, which arrives on Friday (July 23), with a video skit poking fun at his court appearance over the “Satan Shoe” copyright infringement lawsuit. The clip was labelled as a prelude of the single’s video.

Yesterday (July 20) he posted a TikTok clip in which he alerted fans about the inappropriate nature of his new music video: “saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!”

In the prelude teaser clip for ‘Industry Baby’, Nas X plays a variety of different roles including a judge, lawyers for both the defendant and accused, and a member of the jury. One of the recalled Nike shoes is passed around by the jury before the judge sentences Nas to “five years in Montero State Prison”.

The shoes in question were a customisation of Nike Air Max 97s that were reported to have contained human blood. They were originally endorsed by the rapper as a tie-in with his track, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

In April, Nike announced that there would be a recall of the shoe following a successful trademark infringement lawsuit. It’s unclear why Nas X has needed to appear in court.

‘Industry Baby’ is also produced by and features Jack Harlow. Nas X’s new single is set to drop on the same day as Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’.