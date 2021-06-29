Lil Nas X shares blockbuster trailer for debut album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has shared a trailer for his forthcoming debut album ‘Montero’.

The rapper and singer already confirmed the title of his first full-length record earlier this year and has now teased its release further.

The trailer combines imagery and clips from his previous music videos, including ‘Call Me By Your Name (Montero)’ and ‘Old Town Road’. The camera zooms out as the visuals fly by to reveal them filling up the letters of ‘Montero’.

It closes with a Marvel-esque logo that reads “Montero The Album”, while a snippet of a new song called ‘Industry Baby’ plays over the top. “Couple Grammys on him/ Couple plaques, eh,” he raps on it. “That’s a fact, eh/ Throw it back, eh.”

“MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM

COMING SOON! 🦹🏾‍♂️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UjXJWpYap — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

““MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM,” Lil Nas captioned a tweet with the trailer in. “COMING SOON!” No release date has been announced for the record at the time of writing, while further details such as a tracklist are still yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the record in May, the star described the album as “a coming-of-age story”, saying his “entire life has been leading up” to its release.

“It’s honest, it’s 100 per cent me,” he explained. “[On 2019’s ‘7’ EP], I played so many characters.” He added that on ‘Montero’, he was “exploring my sexuality, my self. It’s a coming-of-age story. My heartbreaks – there’s been a lot of those”.

“It’s everything, man. It’s something everyone can vibe along to.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X brought his latest single ‘Call Me By Your Name (Montero)’ to the BET Awards earlier this week (June 27). During an Egyptian-themed performance, the musician shared a passionate kiss with one of his male dancers.