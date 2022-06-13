Lil Nas X shares clip of another new song

Lil Nas X has shared a snippet of a new song on his Twitter page, writing in the accompanying caption “yet another snippet i’ll never release”.

The video, which you can view below, shows Lil Nas seated and lip-syncing to the song’s lyrics, before he gets up to dance as the beat comes in.

In March, the artist said his new album is “close to finished” when responding to a fan about new music on social media. He then returned to Twitter for the first time since December and shared new screenshots of new songs, as well as a lengthy clip of new music.

yet another snippet i’ll never release pic.twitter.com/sF9PXwZRcz — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 11, 2022

Last week, he also posted a clip on Twitter, in which he lip-syncs along to an unreleased song which opens with him repeating the phrase “Fuck BET” several times. This came after he expressed his frustration at his lack of BET Award nominations in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Lil Nas then shared a second clip from the song, revealing a guest verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In another tweet, Lil Nas revealed the song was titled ‘Late To Da Party’, before sharing the full version on Soundcloud.

Back in April, he announced his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour. The North American leg is slated to kick off on September 6 in Detroit before continuing along to Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

In November, the tour will head to Europe and the UK, with shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and the Eventim Apollo in London among them. Get any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Lil Nas X is set to be honoured at 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony this month.

On June 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, the rapper and pop star will become the latest recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award, which is awarded to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.”