Lil Nas X teases new music after sharing track titles online

Lil Nas X has seemingly teased new music after sharing what appears to be a list of new track titles on Instagram.

The rapper first hinted that new tunes were on the horizon last week when he tweeted: “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out.”

On Sunday (September 13), he subsequently shared a page of what could be potential song titles including ‘Call Me By Your Name’, a clip fans first heard from him back in July.

Advertisement

The track is joined by titles including ‘Titanic’, ‘One of Me’ and ‘Don’t Want It’ on the rapper’s list.

They were joined by a selection of other tracks, which were obscured by the rapper.

In July, Nas said that his album is almost complete and that he also has a mixtape in the works.

He also provided an email for producers to send their beats too, allowing fans to contribute to the project.

Advertisement

The album will serve as the follow up to Nas X’s debut EP, ‘7’. The EP featured his hits ‘Panini’, ‘Rodeo’ and the all-conquering global hit ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus.

His last single release was the remix of ‘Rodeo’ which features Nas. The two performed the song on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Nas X won two awards for ‘Old Town Road’ – ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ and ‘Best Music Video.’