Lil Nas X trolls Drake again by spoofing ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album artwork

Lil Nas X is once again trolling Drake and his fans by spoofing the latter’s recently revealed artwork for new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Earlier this week, Drake confirmed that his sixth studio album will drop this Friday (September 3) alongside the album cover, which features 12 different pregnant woman emojis.

Lil Nas X, who will be dropping his debut album ‘Montero’ in September, saw the perfect opportunity to potentially get a rise out of Drake and his fans by releasing his own version of the artwork.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the ‘Industry Baby’ rapper posted an image resembling Drake’s artwork, except with 12 pregnant man emojis instead.

““MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021”, the rapper wrote. Check it out below.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has spoofed Drake’s album artwork specifically. In 2019, he gave fans an “update” on the progress of his debut album, saying that it was to be titled ‘Nothing Was The Same’ – the same title of Drake’s 2013 album.

He then shared accompanying artwork, where the only difference from the original was that Lil Nas X’s head was inserted above the cloud-filled background as opposed to Drake’s.

i’ve decide to title the album “nothing was the same” here’s the artwork my team and i worked very hard on pic.twitter.com/AcZoXbzNk3 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) May 29, 2019

Drake revealed last month that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ had been completed. Last week, he teased that the album would be released on September 3 after he “hacked” into the ESPN show SportsCenter on Friday (August 27) to reveal the release date.

Lil Nas X confirmed the release date for ‘Montero’ with an album trailer, that also teased a yet to be released song. The album will feature the previously-released title track, as well as other singles ‘Sun Goes Down’ and ‘Industry Baby’.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he tweeted alongside the trailer reveal.

“I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”