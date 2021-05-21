Lil Nas X visits his younger self in video for new single ‘Sun Goes Down’

Lil Nas X has shared new single ‘Sun Goes Down’ alongside a touching video co-directed by the rapper himself.

The reflective track sees Lil Nas X crooning over blissed-out guitar chords and understated trap beats, as he touches on loneliness and struggling with his identity in his youth (“It’s hard for you when you’re fighting / And nobody knows it when you’re silent.”)

Echoing the song’s themes, the ‘Sun Goes Down’ video features Lil Nas X, who directed the clip alongside Psycho Films, travelling back in time to his teenage years.

The emotional video concludes with the rapper offering support and encouragement to his younger self – who proceeds to dance joyously at a high school prom. Watch that below:

Sharing the video for the new single on Twitter, Lil Nas X commented, “This song is very important to me.”

‘Sun Goes Down’ is the second single Lil Nas X has released this year, after ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ arrived back in March, alongside an attention-grabbing video featuring subverted religious and mythological symbols and iconography.

Both ‘Montero’ will feature on the rapper’s forthcoming debut studio album ‘Montero’, which is set to be released this summer, with a deluxe edition to drop in autumn.

This weekend, Lil Nas X will be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s 46th season finale, hosted by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy. When confirming his upcoming appearance earlier this month, the rapper teased that he would be performing ‘Montero’ along with a new song.