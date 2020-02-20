New Lil Peep merchandise line to benefit Greenpeace

A new line of Lil Peep merchandise has been announced by the late rapper’s estate – and it will benefit environmental organisation Greenpeace.
Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Åhr, passed away at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.
The new collection of shirts and hoodies, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, were inspired by Lil Peep’s song ‘Belgium’, which appeared on his posthumous album ‘EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING’.
Lines from the song – “That’s the day that I convinced myself that I was truly yours/ I know that you hear me,” are printed on the back of items in the collection.
Available for one week only, the collection will go on sale Friday (February 21).
According to Rose in Good Faith, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace, with prices for the pieces starting at $45.
See some of the collection below:
Reveal 1 of 3. @Roseingoodfaith x @lilpeep HEAVY LIVE FOREVER HOODIE. We custom wove a luxurious 26oz heavy organic french terry for these hoodies and used a natural pigment dye. There is nothing like it. Handmade in Los Angeles. Only 100 will be made per color. $85. Artwork by @threeam.io
Reveal 2 of 3. @Roseingoodfaith x @lilPeep HEAVY BRIGHTSIDE TEE. We custom wove a 13oz heavy organic jersey for these tees and used the same natural pigment dye as the hoodies. There is nothing like it. Handmade in Los Angeles. Only 100 will be made per color. $45 each. Fits True to size — ships worldwide. DROPPING FRIDAY, NOON PST on ROSEINGOODFAITH.com
When announcing the charity collection, the Peep estate and Rose in Good Faith shared a video shot by Ben Novick capturing a Peep performance that took place on October 27, 2017.
Meanwhile, Lil Peep‘s management company have responded to being implicated in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the late rapper’s passing, alleging that Peep’s 2017 death was “self-inflicted.”
Peep’s mother Liza Womack sued her late son’s managers, First Access Entertainment, back in October. The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that the company supplied Peep with drugs towards the end of his life while they kept pushing him “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping”.
First Access denied the claims after the lawsuit first went public, saying that the claim that they were “somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to [Peep’s] death is categorically untrue.”