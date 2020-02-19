Lil Pump says he was joking about retirement: “Bitch I’m back”

Lil Pump says that he isn’t actually retiring from music, and that he was just joking.

The Miami-based rapper, shot to fame with his 2017 song ‘Gucci Gang’, took to his Instagram Stories last week to seemingly announce his retirement, writing: “I’m done doing music I quit.”

Now, posting to Instagram once again, Pump reveals that he isn’t in fact quitting music. “Yall thought I quit,” the post, which sees the rapper dancing to his new song ‘Contacto’, begins. “Bitch I’m back.”

“ESTO ES PA MIS LATINOS VAMOS A ROMPERRR & PARA CUANDO QUIEREN QUE SUELTE ESTA?” the post continues, which translates as: “This one’s for my Latinos. We’re about to break this. When do you all want me to release it?”

Early last year, Lil Pump removed “racist” lines from a new song after a public backlash. A line in ‘Butterfly Doors’ featured a derogatory slur towards Asian people.

“They call me Yao Ming ‘cause my eyes real low, ching chong,” he rapped on a video teasing the new track, but when the official video for ‘Butterfly Doors’ was released online, the controversial line was entirely omitted.

Pump also made headlines last year when Portishead’s Geoff Barrow accused the rapper of sampling him without permission on “deeply fucking sexist song” ‘Racks On Racks’.

A two-star NME review of ‘Harverd Dropout’ said: “During the rare moments where things do click on ‘Harverd Dropout’ – see the Lil Wayne-assisted ‘Be Like Me’, which is very much a revamp of ‘The Real Slim Shady’ for 2019 – it’s easy to see the uncomplicated appeal of Lil Pump, and you realise it’s probably not worth overthinking.

““Everybody wanna be like Pump / Everybody got fake dreads and love to take drugs,” he raps, before adding a couple of lines later: “Yes, I’m hella ignorant, I don’t give a fuck”. At least he’s self-aware. You have to give him that.