Lil Uzi Vert teams up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q on new song ‘Flood My Wrist’

Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Don Q have teamed up on new track ‘Flood My Wrist’ – watch the song’s video below.

Over the familiar sound of trap hi-hats and some electro guitar licks, the three rappers stunt on their adversaries, bragging about their cash, cars and jewellery.

Uzi takes the lead, rapping the first verse. “I’m so rich, yeah, I could bust down a whole ‘nother wrist (Let’s go)/ I drive my double R on with the stick/ Yeah, when I go to the club, make it rain/ Yeah, when you go to the club, make it miss,” he spits.

In the chorus, A Boogie raps: “Flood my wrist (Flood my wrist)/ Watch too thick now (Watch too thick now)/ VVs hit (VVs hit) Elliot style (Elliot style), yeah.”

Watch the video for ‘Flood My Wrist’ below:

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert has discussed his upcoming new album, suggesting that it’s set to see him embracing the sound of his old music.

The rapper released his long-awaited second album ‘Eternal Atake’ back in March, and almost immediately revealed that another new record was on the way.

Back in May it was announced that a collaboration between Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert could be on the way.

Malone’s manager, Dre London, revealed the rapper was working on a new album, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, before sharing an old clip of Posty and Uzi hanging out backstage at a concert in 2015.

“I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015 To see the levels they’ve brought it to is amazing!!” he wrote. “I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!”