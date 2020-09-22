Lil Uzi Vert and Future share teaser trailer for upcoming collaborative project

Lil Uzi Vert and Future have once again teased fans with a short preview of their upcoming collaborative project.

Future’s DJ, Esco, recently shared a minute-long trailer featuring the pair working in the studio, backed by an unreleased track which fans (and Genius) have prospectively dubbed ‘Another Planet’. The song was initially previewed by Future on his Instagram page last week, but has since been deleted.

Future also narrates the intro for the clip, saying: “From here to overseas, wrapped around the globe. It’s another planet. Astronaut.”

Watch the trailer below:

The collaboration was initially teased in July and the pair delivered two singles, ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’ on July 31.

Since then, details have remained scarce on a release date or tracklist for a potential body of work.

Both Lil Uzi Vert and Future have released albums this year; Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’, released in March, was given a five-star review by NME, which called it “a record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans”. A week later, he shared a deluxe version of the record, titled ‘Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2’, with additional tracks.

Future’s eighth studio album, ‘High Off Life’, was given a three-star review by NME. Recently, the rapper teamed up with Swae Lee and Internet Money for a brand new song, ‘Thrusting’. The track is set to feature on Internet Money’s forthcoming debut album ‘B4 the Storm’, due out on August 28.