Lil Uzi Vert and Future tease a new collaboration

A teaser video was shared yesterday on social media

By Caleb Triscari
Future and Lil Uzi Vert
Future and Lil Uzi Vert. CREDIT: Prince Williams/ Wireimage.

Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Future have hinted at a forthcoming collaboration on their social media accounts.

Yesterday (July 21), both artists posted a teaser video on their Instagram profiles, which currently features no other videos or images. The brief clip depicts the pair discussing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affecting profits at a coin laundry.

As the video suggests, a forthcoming release will be produced by well-known director Hype Williams, who has worked with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys and Travis Scott among others.

Watch the clip below:

PLUTO x BABY PLUTO

As Complex reports, footage has been recently circulating on social media that shows what appears to be Lil Uzi Vert and Future filming a video.

Both artists have released albums this year; Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’, released in March, was given a five-star review by NME, which called it “a record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans”. A week later, he shared a deluxe version of the record, titled ‘Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2’, with additional tracks.

In ‘High Off Life’, Future’s three-star album from May, NME said, “The Atlanta don boasts a groaning guestlist and certified bangers – including the rap anthem of the year so far – but doesn’t quite fulfil his sales pitch.”

