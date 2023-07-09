Lil Uzi Vert announces North American ‘Pink Tape’ tour for October 2023

Lil Uzi Vert has shared details of their upcoming headlining tour of the United States in support of their third studio album, ‘Pink Tape’.

The tour, announced on Friday (July 7), will begin on October 21 at The Armory in Minneapolis. It will continue for another month, wrapping in Philadelphia at the city’s Wells Fargo Center. A full list of dates can be found below. Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and can be accessed via Ticketmaster here.

Lil Uzi released ‘Pink Tape’ last month on June 30. Among the 26 tracks on the album were the 2022 single ‘Just Wanna Rock’ and a cover of System Of A Down‘s 2001 hit ‘Chop Suey!’. It also featured collaborations with artists such as Bring Me The Horizon, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Babymetal and Travis Scott.

Away from their own music, the rapper also recently appeared on a new single from Bring Me The Horizon, ‘AmEN!’, which also featured Glassjaw frontman Daryl Palumbo. Lil Uzi also appeared on-stage with Paramore last month, joining the band for a performance of their 2007 hit ‘Misery Business’. Also in June, they performed at the Governors Ball in New York – where NME noted that Uzi’s audience was “hot with energy”.

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ American tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Monday 23 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tuesday 24 – Cincinnati, Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wednesday 25 – Detroit, Fox Theatre

Tuesday 31 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

NOVEMBER

Thursday 2 – Hampton, Hampton Coliseum

Friday 3 – Raleigh, PNC Arena

Sunday 5 – Birmingham, Avondale Brewing Company

Monday 6 – Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy

Wednesday 8 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

Thursday 9 – Austin, Moody Center

Friday 10 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

Monday 13 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

Thursday 16 – Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Saturday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Monday 20 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Wednesday 22 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center