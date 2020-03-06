Lil Uzi Vert releases long-awaited second album ‘Eternal Atake’

Lil Uzi Vert has released his long-awaited second album, ‘Eternal Atake’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The rapper began teasing the project back in July 2018 – a year after the release of his debut album ‘Luv Is Rage 2’ – when he shared the title on Twitter.

He later told fans the album was complete in December 2018, but never confirmed a release date for the record. Earlier this week, however, he prompted speculation that ‘Eternal Atake’ was finally on the way when he shared a short film featuring the track ‘Baby Pluto’, in which Uzi is abducted by a UFO.

Advertisement

Last night (March 5), he also confirmed the tracklist for the 18-track album. Among the record’s songs, ‘Urgency’ features a guest appearance by The Internet’s Syd, while the beat on ‘Chrome Hearts Tags’ was created by Chief Keef. You can listen to the album in full below.

Between completing ‘Eternal Atake’ and its release, Uzi appeared to announce he was quitting music. “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with music,” he tweeted in January 2019, before reversing the decision.

The rapper previously suggested the delay in releasing his second album was down to issues with his record label, Generation Now.

Advertisement

In December 2019, Uzi released his single ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’, which quickly went viral online. He later released a video for the track, which featured the star and two friends recreating the dance moves that had helped the song spread on social media.