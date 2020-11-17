Lil Uzi Vert teases more upcoming music with Future

Lil Uzi Vert has hinted to fans that he may be releasing more music with Future in the near future.

“Crazy thing is me and [Future] about 2 drop again,” he tweeted over the weekend.

Crazy thing is me and @1future about 2 drop again 🤦🏾‍♂️🔥 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 14, 2020

The rapper quickly followed up with another tweet, writing that the “second one” was for “the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN”. It is currently unknown whether the prospective drop entails a larger body of work similar to the pair’s most recent album, ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’.

The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz 🔥 …… The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN 🗣 🔊 I’m telling you 📀 📀 Mark my words @1future #ThePlutos 🛸🦅 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 14, 2020

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert hinted at his retirement yet again in a now-deleted tweet. The rapper wrote he intended to release two more albums before implying he would retire soon after.

“I’m dropping 2 more albums then I’m out,” the post initially read before its removal.

Back in 2019 the rapper announced his retirement for the first time, telling fans that he wanted to step away from music for good. “I’m done with music…” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I wanna be normal. I wanna wake up in 2013.”

Lil Uzi Vert and Future released their 16-track collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ on Friday last week. It was executive produced by DJ Esco, and arrived alongside a Hype Williams-directed video for album track ‘That’s It’.

The pair had teased the project for a number of months and shared a video teaser for the project earlier in September. In July, the rappers similarly teamed up to release two singles titled ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’.