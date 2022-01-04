Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Busta Rhymes feature on new remix of Papoose’s ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’

A new version of Papoose’s recent single ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’, featuring Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and Remy Ma, has dropped.

The track, which originally just featured Wayne, now sees Papoose enlist a host of artists including his wife for his new remix. You can listen to it below.

The original version marked the first time Papoose and Wayne had worked together. It featured as part of a monthly series of projects released by the former.

It comes after Wayne also recently collaborated on Maryland rapper Cordae‘s recent single ‘Sinister’. Produced by Hit-Boy, the lyrically charged track was the latest preview from Cordae’s upcoming second album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, following recent single ‘Super’.

Meanwhile, Remy Ma recently hit out at online trolls who targeted Lizzo over her single ‘Rumors’, featuring Cardi B. Following the release of the track, Lizzo opened up about the abusive comments she received online.

Speaking at a red carpet event, Ma gave advice to Lizzo, saying: “Fuck those bitches! Like, what are you talkin’ about? Fuck them. Just keep getting your money.

“Like, don’t pay attention to these people,” she added. “You’ll never see them in real life ever. They will never say it to your face.”

Lizzo had been targeted with fat-shaming and racist abuse on social media. She later broke down in tears on Instagram, telling viewers: “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”

It was subsequently reported that Facebook had deleted the offending profiles as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.