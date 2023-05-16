Lil Wayne cuts gig short after lacklustre crowd response

Lil Wayne ended the final show of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour early because of the crowd’s supposed lack of enthusiasm.

On Saturday (May 13), the legendary rapper was set to end his tour in Los Angeles at The Wiltern Theatre. For anyone who couldn’t make the show in person, they could purchase a livestream of the event for $15.

Wayne played for 30 minutes, with signees from his Young Money Records label imprint let Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas performing as well. However, after the crowd wasn’t so receptive to them, the 40-year-old decided to cut his show short.

Stopping Cubas before he performed his second track, Wayne took his microphone and said, “We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this shit. We work way too hard.”

Last thing Lil’ Wayne said before ending the concert tonight :’) pic.twitter.com/iNSZhwZLib — Petty Crocker✨ (@herlindacarter_) May 14, 2023

He addressed the crowd before placing the microphone on the floor and exiting the stage: “This my muthafuckin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

When Lil Wayne left the stage, fans still stood around confused as to whether the rapper was joking or not. A few fans even attempted to get a “Weezy” chant going. Then 10 minutes later, the house lights came on and everyone was asked to evacuate the building.

Went to the Lil Wayne show, shit was going awesome…then he got pissed, dropped the mic and left. I’m hella confused 😩 pic.twitter.com/Cbi1fUcn31 — Official Dope As Yola (@dope_as_yola_) May 14, 2023

Fans were already frustrated the ‘Lollipop’ rapper was an hour and a half late to his set.

At the wiltern Los Angeles lil wayne concert. Supposed to go on at 9pm its 10:10 now and no lil wayne. Where he at??! — Joshua Fogelson (@jafogelson) May 14, 2023

However, the incident broke many fans’ spirits, with a number of attendees taking to Twitter to share their disappointment.

“Lil Wayne is the most disrespectful rapper ever!” one concert-goer tweeted in fury. Another argued that all of Wayne’s Young Money artists were “wack”, and that’s why the crowd weren’t as receptive.

I’ll never look at Lil Wayne the same after tonight. He really cancelled his concert mid show bc the audience (I am the audience) sat down while he took a smoke and piss break. @Ticketmaster @TMFanSupport Refunds are in order. pic.twitter.com/ZdS4k7jWec — chewy lemonhead 🍋 (@bigmiddlesiss) May 14, 2023

I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist. #wiltern #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/hB9u4DfHof — Empress (@HerNameIsEmpres) May 14, 2023

This is the dude Lil Wayne cancelled his LA show over. A dude with less Monthly Listeners than there were people in the room. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/UVlN9TLe7w — Alex – SPBR (@DatDudeARich) May 14, 2023

Dear Lil Wayne, I’m sorry I didn’t know your artist’s lyrics word for word bar for bar at your LA show tonight but cmon mane how am I supposed to know this😭 pic.twitter.com/ts5HZaLM0k — Jaydoh (@jaydohaydoh) May 14, 2023

Lil Wayne need to stay humble and appreciate the people who support him, canceling a show you were 3 hours late for because the crowd didn’t know your artist is insane pic.twitter.com/ZqH1vzxnBo — Empress (@HerNameIsEmpres) May 14, 2023

Lil Wayne….I’m so damn confused

It was going awesome…. pic.twitter.com/iIT2I2hBIe — Official Dope As Yola (@dope_as_yola_) May 14, 2023

I didn't pay $500 for these tix just for Lil Wayne to only do 30 minutes. How do I request a refund? @livenation @TicketmasterCS @TMFanSupport — DRE COOLEY (@drethinks) May 14, 2023

Lil Wayne is the most disrespectful rapper! Yo how are you late 3 hours then do 30 minutes everyone was so supportive even tho he had no energy. Then he cus out his fans and drops the mic and leaves. The audacity l. Smdh #lilwayne #weezy #la — Mowhaaa (@mowhaaaa) May 14, 2023

went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/KNNSAm4WqX — letmeborrow40dollas (@MarcusRealFunny) May 14, 2023

The rapper had threatened to end his concert early before on the Welcome To Tha Carter tour. In Jacksonville, Florida, the New Orleans star said he’d shut the show down after a fan threw something on stage. Also, he cancelled his Atlanta show hours prior due to “unforeseen circumstances” that have still not been disclosed.

In other news, Lil Wayne will appear on Killer Mike‘s upcoming solo album ‘Michael’ on June 16 alongside André 3000 and Dave Chappelle. He also recently hosted a Street Fighter 6 showcase last month with Capcom.