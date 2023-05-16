NewsMusic News

Lil Wayne cuts gig short after lacklustre crowd response

"We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks"

By Kyann-Sian Williams
Lil Wayne
Credit: Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty

Lil Wayne ended the final show of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour early because of the crowd’s supposed lack of enthusiasm.

On Saturday (May 13), the legendary rapper was set to end his tour in Los Angeles at The Wiltern Theatre. For anyone who couldn’t make the show in person, they could purchase a livestream of the event for $15.

Wayne played for 30 minutes, with signees from his Young Money Records label imprint let Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas performing as well. However, after the crowd wasn’t so receptive to them, the 40-year-old decided to cut his show short.

Stopping Cubas before he performed his second track, Wayne took his microphone and said, “We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this shit. We work way too hard.”

He addressed the crowd before placing the microphone on the floor and exiting the stage: “This my muthafuckin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

When Lil Wayne left the stage, fans still stood around confused as to whether the rapper was joking or not. A few fans even attempted to get a “Weezy” chant going. Then 10 minutes later, the house lights came on and everyone was asked to evacuate the building.

Fans were already frustrated the ‘Lollipop’ rapper was an hour and a half late to his set.

However, the incident broke many fans’ spirits, with a number of attendees taking to Twitter to share their disappointment.

“Lil Wayne is the most disrespectful rapper ever!” one concert-goer tweeted in fury. Another argued that all of Wayne’s Young Money artists were “wack”, and that’s why the crowd weren’t as receptive.

 

The rapper had threatened to end his concert early before on the Welcome To Tha Carter tour. In Jacksonville, Florida, the New Orleans star said he’d shut the show down after a fan threw something on stage. Also, he cancelled his Atlanta show hours prior due to “unforeseen circumstances” that have still not been disclosed.

In other news, Lil Wayne will appear on Killer Mike‘s upcoming solo album ‘Michael’ on June 16 alongside André 3000 and Dave Chappelle. He also recently hosted a Street Fighter 6 showcase last month with Capcom.

