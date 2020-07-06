Lil Wayne hints that ‘Tha Carter VI’ could be arriving soon

Lil Wayne has hinted that the next album in his ‘Tha Carter’ series is finished, and could be set to arrive soon.

‘Tha Carter V’ was released in 2018, and earlier this year, the rapper shared new album ‘Funeral’ without any warning.

In a new interview with Variety, Wayne discussed his quarantine Apple Music radio show Young Money, which has seen him chat to 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell and more.

Advertisement

“It means a lot to [me] to have such a platform, but the unique fact of it is how meaningful it can be for others,” he said. “You never know who you’re reaching, so you reach for the stars and hope whoever you’re reaching can do the same.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper was asked which ‘Tha Carter’ album was his favourite, replying: “My favourite ‘Carter’ album is the next one,” hinting that it could be arriving soon.

Since the release of ‘Funeral’ in February, Wayne has shared a deluxe version of the new album, and released a reworked version of his free 2015 album ‘Free Weezy Album’ onto streaming services.

Yet more new Lil Wayne music could also be arriving imminently, with 2 Chainz hinting back in March that a follow-up to their collaborative 2016 album ‘ColleGrove’ would be coming this year.

Reviewing ‘Funeral’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid.

Advertisement

“You should let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the ride, but just make sure you brace yourself for a few uncomfortable bumps along the way.”