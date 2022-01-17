Lil Wayne releases ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ mixtape on streaming with four new tracks

Lil Wayne has released his ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ mixtape on streaming services, featuring four new tracks – check it out below.

Originally released in 2011 as an apology to fans for the various delays that plagued the release of ‘Tha Carter IV’ (which eventually came in August of that year), ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ was Lil Wayne’s first full-length project after serving eight months at New York’s Rikers Island for possessing a loaded gun on a tour bus.

The record saw Lil Wayne rap over some of 2011’s biggest tracks, from Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep (Sorry 4 The Wait)’ to Drake’s ‘Marvin’s Room’ (Tunechi’s Room)’.

After being teased last week, the entirety of ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ is now available on streaming services and as a bonus the record features four new tracks: ‘Cameras’, ‘Lil Romeo’, ‘Anti Hero’ and ‘Blue Snapping’.

The release of ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ follows on from 2009 ‘No Ceilings’ and 2015’s ‘Free Weezy’ mixtapes, which both came to streaming last year.

Weezy’s longtime manager Cortez Bryant spoke to Fake Shore Drive in September 2020 about bringing Lil Wayne’s mixtapes to streaming.

“Now with streaming, we want to put out everything. All the mixtapes,” Bryant said. “We want everyone to hear (or) discover them. We want to make sure it’s at their fingertips on streaming platforms.

“I think the goal is to try to clear as much as we can,” he continued. “It’s hard ‘cause on the mixtapes, he rapped on other people’s beats. So that’s all the writers, and producers, and labels, and publishers, so it’s a bunch of people you got to go through to clear shit who may want too much money. So you got to deal with the legalities behind rapping on someone else’s song to get over the hurdle of getting it cleared. It’s not easy to put it out.”

Lil Wayne has also announced ‘Tha Carter Singles Collection’, which will feature 19 past singles in a limited seven-inch vinyl boxset.

The singles are taken from Lil Wayne’s highly successful ‘Tha Carter’ series of albums, which comprise five releases: 2004’s ‘Tha Carter’, 2005’s ‘Tha Carter II’, 2008’s ‘Tha Carter III’, 2011’s ‘Tha Carter IV’, and 2018’s ‘Tha Carter V’. The boxset will come complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

You can pre-order the boxset here.