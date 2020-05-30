Lil Wayne shares deluxe version of ‘Funeral’ featuring new collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert and more

Lil Wayne has released an expanded version of his new album, ‘Funeral’, with eight additional songs.

The deluxe record, which was a surprise drop, includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Jessie Reyez, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

The original version of Funeral was released in late January of this year and featured appearances from XXXTentacion, Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and more.

‘Funeral’ deluxe tracklist:

01. ‘Shimmy’ (feat. Doja Cat)

02. ‘Help’ (feat. Tory Lanez)

03. ‘Big Worm’

04. ‘Multiple Flows’ (with Lil Uzi Vert)

05. ‘Happen To You’

06. ‘Russian Roulette’ (feat. Benny The Butcher and Conway the Machine)

07. ‘Love You Fuck You’ (with Jessie Reyez)

08. ‘All The Dogs’

09. ‘Funeral’

10. ‘Mahogany’

11. ‘Mama Mia’

12. ‘I Do It’ (feat. Big Sean, Lil Baby)

13. ‘Dreams’

14. ‘Stop Playin With Me’

15. ‘Clap For Em’

16. ‘Bing James’ (feat. Jay Rock)

17. ‘Not Me’

18. ‘Trust Nobody’ (feat. Adam Levine)

19. ‘Know You Know’ (feat. 2 Chainz)

20. ‘Wild Dogs’

21. ‘Harden’

22. ‘I Don’t Sleep’ (ft. Takeoff)

23. ‘Sights And Silencers’ (feat. The Dream)

24. ‘Ball Hard’ (feat. Lil Twist)

25. ‘Bastard’ (Satan’s Kid)

26. ‘Get Outta My Head’ (feat. XXXTentacion)

27. ‘Piano Trap’

28. ‘Line Em Up’

29. ‘Darkside’

30. ‘Never Mind’

31.’ T.O.’ (feat. O.T. Genasis)

32. ‘Wayne’s World’

NME’s three-star review of ‘Funeral’ said that Lil Wayne is “the big kid refuses to grow up on this fitfully inspired surprise release”.

In other news, Lil Wayne recently revealed along with Eminem that he searches his own song lyrics online prior to writing new material in order to avoid repeating lyrics.